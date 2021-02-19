Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
IOFS Director-General, UAE officials discuss strengthening interaction in food security field

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 February 2021, 11:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 14-17 February, 2021, Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security Yerlan Baidaulet paid a working visit to the UAE.

With the support of the Embassy, a series of bilateral meetings were organized with UAE officials and the private sector. In particular, Yerlan Baidaulet held separate bilateral meetings with the UAE Minister of Water and Food Security Mariam al-Mheiri and the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi and discussed issues of strengthening bilateral interaction at the IOFS platform, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the visit, Yerlan Baydaulet held productive meetings with UAE leading companies that are members of the UAE Food Security Alliance, such as Jenaan Investment, Al Dahra Holding, National Feed and Flour Production and Marketing Co. LLC, Essa Al Ghurair Investments and others. Emirati partners were offered various options for interaction with the «Islamic Association of the Food Industry», a subsidiary of the IOFS.

As part of the program, the General Director got acquainted with the activities of key agricultural facilities, including the fish complex of the Fish Farm company (in Dubai city), the farms and greenhouses of the Elite Agro UAE LLC company and the Marmum dairy farm (in Al- Ain city).

