IOC and WHO sign agreement to promote health through sport

LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday signed a new cooperation agreement to promote a healthy society through sport in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to affect people's lives around the world.

«Over the last few months in the current crisis, we have all seen how important sport and physical activity are for physical and mental health. Sport can save lives,» said IOC President Thomas Bach. «We will benefit from WHO advice when addressing the challenges of the post-coronavirus society, where health will play a much more prominent role in public policies. We look forward to working even closer with WHO. The IOC calls on the governments of the world to include sport in their post-crisis support programs because of the important role of sport in the prevention of non-communicable diseases, but also of communicable diseases,» Xinhua reports.

He continued: «As we are preparing for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe environment for all participants, we are happy and grateful that we can continue to rely on the valuable advice of WHO.»

«I am pleased to formalize this longstanding partnership with the International Olympic Committee,» said WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. «WHO works not only to respond to diseases, but also to help people realize their healthiest lives, and this partnership will do exactly that. Physical activity is one of the keys to good health and well-being.»