Investors won't come if markets are not expanded, says Head of State

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - The new Ministry of Trade and Integration should take a reasonableapproach to the trade policy, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinformcorrespondent reports.

«We havecreated the Ministry of Trade and Integration. The new ministry should take asystemic and reasonable approach to shaping the trade policy, develop a seriesof effective measures for the domestic export development, the search for newsales markets and the expansion of the existing ones. Strengthening thenegotiating positions in the integration processes requires special attention.I have entrusted Minister Bakhyt Sultanov with these tasks. High-qualityinvestors will not come to us if the markets are not expanded. From theGovernment, especially from the new ministry, I expect specific proposals andresults, of course,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told today’s enlarged meeting of theGovernment.