Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Investors to build 11 private schools in Kazakh capital

    8 August 2019, 10:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regional investment coordination council convened in the capital of Kazakhstan to focus on 13 promising projects in the sphere of education, healthcare, the administration’s official website reads.

    As statedthere, realization of the said projects would let attract KZT 27.6 bln ofinvestments, create more than 1,500 workplaces. As a result, 11 new schoolswill provide knowledge to 10,000 students and let 1,000 attend kindergartens.

    For example,TAMOS EDUCATION studies the construction of a private physics and mathematicsschool. It is expected to attract above KZT 4 bln of investments.

    SingaporeInternational School Kazakhstan plans to build an educational park which willoffer an international educational system.

    EURO AST KZ2019considers the construction of a 500-seat school and a 120-bed preschool centre.

    Besides,eight more companies intend to build schools in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Investment projects Education Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued