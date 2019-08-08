Investors to build 11 private schools in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regional investment coordination council convened in the capital of Kazakhstan to focus on 13 promising projects in the sphere of education, healthcare, the administration’s official website reads.

As statedthere, realization of the said projects would let attract KZT 27.6 bln ofinvestments, create more than 1,500 workplaces. As a result, 11 new schoolswill provide knowledge to 10,000 students and let 1,000 attend kindergartens.

For example,TAMOS EDUCATION studies the construction of a private physics and mathematicsschool. It is expected to attract above KZT 4 bln of investments.

SingaporeInternational School Kazakhstan plans to build an educational park which willoffer an international educational system.

EURO AST KZ2019considers the construction of a 500-seat school and a 120-bed preschool centre.

Besides,eight more companies intend to build schools in the capital of Kazakhstan.