Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investors to build 11 private schools in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 August 2019, 10:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regional investment coordination council convened in the capital of Kazakhstan to focus on 13 promising projects in the sphere of education, healthcare, the administration’s official website reads.

As stated there, realization of the said projects would let attract KZT 27.6 bln of investments, create more than 1,500 workplaces. As a result, 11 new schools will provide knowledge to 10,000 students and let 1,000 attend kindergartens.

For example, TAMOS EDUCATION studies the construction of a private physics and mathematics school. It is expected to attract above KZT 4 bln of investments.

Singapore International School Kazakhstan plans to build an educational park which will offer an international educational system.

EURO AST KZ2019 considers the construction of a 500-seat school and a 120-bed preschool centre.

Besides, eight more companies intend to build schools in the capital of Kazakhstan.

