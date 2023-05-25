Go to the main site
    Investors plan to build sprinkling machines plants in Kazakhstan

    25 May 2023, 14:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Senate today, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev focused on the country’s efforts to attract investors in the agro-industrial complex.

    «For example, Israel’s Company METZERPLAS plans to launch this autumn a spray bars plant in Almaty region at its own expenses,» Yerbol Karashukeyev said.

    Besides, the Ministry and China’s VODAR signed a memorandum and a roadmap for the development of the sprinkling machines plant project. This year plans to build a sprinkling machines assembly shop. The company is expected to install sprinkling machines in Zhetysu, Almaty and Pavlodar regions as a demonstration platform for farmers.

    The Minister added Turkish company AFKO is also planning to launch this year a sprinkling machines plant in Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

