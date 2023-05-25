Investors plan to build sprinkling machines plants in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Senate today, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev focused on the country’s efforts to attract investors in the agro-industrial complex.

«For example, Israel’s Company METZERPLAS plans to launch this autumn a spray bars plant in Almaty region at its own expenses,» Yerbol Karashukeyev said.

Besides, the Ministry and China’s VODAR signed a memorandum and a roadmap for the development of the sprinkling machines plant project. This year plans to build a sprinkling machines assembly shop. The company is expected to install sprinkling machines in Zhetysu, Almaty and Pavlodar regions as a demonstration platform for farmers.

The Minister added Turkish company AFKO is also planning to launch this year a sprinkling machines plant in Kazakhstan.