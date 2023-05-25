Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investors plan to build sprinkling machines plants in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2023, 14:04
Investors plan to build sprinkling machines plants in Kazakhstan Photo: istockphoto.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Senate today, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev focused on the country’s efforts to attract investors in the agro-industrial complex.

«For example, Israel’s Company METZERPLAS plans to launch this autumn a spray bars plant in Almaty region at its own expenses,» Yerbol Karashukeyev said.

Besides, the Ministry and China’s VODAR signed a memorandum and a roadmap for the development of the sprinkling machines plant project. This year plans to build a sprinkling machines assembly shop. The company is expected to install sprinkling machines in Zhetysu, Almaty and Pavlodar regions as a demonstration platform for farmers.

The Minister added Turkish company AFKO is also planning to launch this year a sprinkling machines plant in Kazakhstan.


