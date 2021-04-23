Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investors inject KZT362.1bn in 86 projects in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 April 2021, 15:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 86 investment projects resulting in over 9.5 thousand jobs are to be carried out in Almaty city this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Most of the investment funds are injected into real estate, transport, manufacturing, and financial and insurance activities, Yerkebulan Orazalin, head of Almaty city’s entrepreneurship and investment department, told an online briefing at the regional communications service.

According to him, the total amount of investments stood at KZT191bn, rising by 34.5%, in the first quarter of the year despite the COVID-19 restrictions, which were mostly from the enterprise owners – 68.8% or KZT131.5bn, loans – 17.4% or KZT33.1bn, and State budgetary funds – 13.8% or KZT26.4bn.

In the speaker’s words, 86 investments projects worth KZT362.1bn creating over 9.5 thousand jobs are to be implemented in 2021, including the construction of the Ballet Theatre Fund Demeu, multipurpose hotel complex Jetisy, and the reconstruction of the Almaty trade and entertainment center.


