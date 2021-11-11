Investors from Iran ready to build pharmaceutical plant in Kazakhstan

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Mangistau region Governor Nurlan Nogayev received a delegation of Iran’s company NIAK, the administration of Mangistau region reports.

During the meeting NIAK company’s founder Houman Bayat expressed readiness to develop a project on the construction of a pharmaceutical company in a special economic zone in Aktau. Investments into the four stages of the project will make USD 40 mln. The first stage is planned to be put on stream by the yearend. The plant is supposed to manufacture 2 mln medicine bottles of disinfectants a month. It will also produce sanitizers, iodine, gauze fabric and face masks. About 100 new jobs will be created.



