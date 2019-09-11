Investor to spend $500mn on implementation of 5G in Kazakhstan

UR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5G internet will be implemented in Kazakhstan with the help of the Nordic Investment Bank. Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said it at a plenary sitting of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to Kazakh Invest NC, the list of the projects has been compiled. In general, the cost of the project pool exceeds €1bn. Specific projects will be determined during the negotiations. The talks will also let us agree on the rates, the grace period, advantages for local content development and other conditions,» Ruslan Dalenov said.

«Among the projects that are under development now, I would like to name the following. This is the implementation of 5G high-speed internet. We suppose that the project investor will be from Finland with almost $500mn. 5G is an important element of artificial intelligence. You know that even surgeries can be conducted remotely. The only thing you need is a high-speed internet that allows you to control the scalpel from another corner of the planet,» he added.

Besides, the Minister noted that Kazakhstan planned to receive a loan for implementation of the project on industrial silicon production in Pavlodar region. The project worth $130mn will be financed by the UAE.

There is also a project on building a greenhouse complex in Turkestan region worth $26mn, a meat processing plant worth $22mn in Akmola region to be financed by Denmark and the project on construction of a ceramics factory in Kyzylorda region to the amount of $128mn.