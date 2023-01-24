Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
24 January 2023, 14:07
Investor buys Ridder Thermal Power Plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An investor bought the thermal power plant in Ridder. Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov said it on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform reports.

He said the deal was sealed today. «There is a new owner of the thermal power plant. We are working with him. I hope this owner will be more effective. The investor is a citizen of Kazakhstan. The terms of the deal shall not be disclosed,» he noted. The governor and the new TPP owner agreed that the latter will invest at least 7 billion tenge in overhaul works which will be launched soon.

He lamented that the legislation of Kazakhstan does not allow to interfere into business and change the ownership form, even in critical situations. He expressed hope that the Ministry of Energy will initiate appropriate amendments.


