    Investments significantly up in Almaty and Shymkent

    12 May 2022, 11:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Investments in education n Kazakhstan rose almost by 90%,» National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

    «The pace of growth of capital investments made 2.3%. Dynamics of growth of capital investments excluding the processing industry hit 0.7%,» the Minister stated.

    Besides, investments in education rose by 87%, public administration, social protection by 74.1%, construction by 61.9%, and science and engineering by 53.7%. The most investment growth is seen in Shymkent by 73.2%, 30.9% in Akmola region, and 21.3 in the city of Almaty.

    Earlier the Minister told the Government meeting about the growth of the key economic indicators for the past 4 months.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

