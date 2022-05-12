Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investments significantly up in Almaty and Shymkent

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2022, 11:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Investments in education n Kazakhstan rose almost by 90%,» National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

«The pace of growth of capital investments made 2.3%. Dynamics of growth of capital investments excluding the processing industry hit 0.7%,» the Minister stated.

Besides, investments in education rose by 87%, public administration, social protection by 74.1%, construction by 61.9%, and science and engineering by 53.7%. The most investment growth is seen in Shymkent by 73.2%, 30.9% in Akmola region, and 21.3 in the city of Almaty.

Earlier the Minister told the Government meeting about the growth of the key economic indicators for the past 4 months.


Almaty   Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Shymkent  
