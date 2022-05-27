Investments into housing construction triple in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has an ambitious plan to put into service 2,2 million square meters of housing by 2026, akim (governor) Kumar Aksakalov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor Aksakalov revealed that last year saw commissioning of some 351,000 square meters of housing. This year it is expected to construct 400,000 square meters of housing.

Within the past five years, in his words, investment into housing construction both state and private has tripled. That means the area of commissioned housing has to increase by 50-60,000 square meters each year.

According to governor Aksakalov, the ultimate goal is to construct 2,2 million square meters of housing by 2026.

Kumar Aksakalov believes that for that to happen regional authorities need to create favorable conditions and infrastructure for investors.

The governor pointed out that during his last visit to the region Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov approved a concept of housing development of Petropavlovsk city, adding that the new concept suggests all facilities will be within a walking distance.