    Investments in transport and logistics exceed 1trln tenge in 2022

    23 November 2022, 11:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1.1trln tenge was invested in Kazakhstan’s transportation and warehousing sector in January-October 2022, which is 11.6% more in monetary terms, compared to the same period in 2021 (8.5% of real growth), Kazinform learned from finprom.kz.

    In 2021, the country invested 978bln tenge in the sector (+1.9% in a year).

    The biggest volume of investments was reported in Almaty: 155.2bln tenge which secured 45.2% of annual growth. The top three leaders include also Atyrau region (149.5bln tenge with a 2.9fold annual growth) and Almaty region (111.6bln tenge, -24.6%).

    56.3% of injected money or 614.7bln tenge was provided from the companies’ own funds.

    Investments from the national budget amounted to 223.3bln tenge (+22% in a year), from the local budget – 114.9bln tenge (-9.3%). Non-bank borrowings decreased by 50.1% to 102.1bln tenge. On the contrary, bank borrowings rose 3.1fold and reached 36.4bln tenge.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

