Investments in tourism sector increase in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The volume of investments in the Atyrau region’s tourism sector is growing, according to the chief of the regional entrepreneurship and tourism department Nurbol Zhanabekov, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the volume of investments in the sphere of tourism was 27.5 billion tenge last year, i.e. 34.15% more compared to the previous year. 46,200 domestic and inbound tourists were served to the amount of 1bln675mln tenge in 2021. The region has more than 40 tourist organizations.

Nine investment projects worth 10.8 billion tenge are set to be implemented as per the Comprehensive Plan of Atyrau region’s Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025. 338 people will be employed as a result. Four projects have already been launched. They are Nurly Tal ethnographic park, two tourist bases in Kurmangazy district, and camping in Makat district.