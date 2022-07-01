Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Investments in tourism sector increase in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
1 July 2022, 07:55
Investments in tourism sector increase in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The volume of investments in the Atyrau region’s tourism sector is growing, according to the chief of the regional entrepreneurship and tourism department Nurbol Zhanabekov, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the volume of investments in the sphere of tourism was 27.5 billion tenge last year, i.e. 34.15% more compared to the previous year. 46,200 domestic and inbound tourists were served to the amount of 1bln675mln tenge in 2021. The region has more than 40 tourist organizations.

Nine investment projects worth 10.8 billion tenge are set to be implemented as per the Comprehensive Plan of Atyrau region’s Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025. 338 people will be employed as a result. Four projects have already been launched. They are Nurly Tal ethnographic park, two tourist bases in Kurmangazy district, and camping in Makat district.


Atyrau region   Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region