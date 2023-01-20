Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Investments in science decline in Kazakhstan

    20 January 2023, 16:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Investments in fixed capital in professional, scientific, and technical activities stood at KZT45.5bn, down 14.7% in monetary terms year-on-year, in January-November last year, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

    The figure was KZT53.4bn in 2021, declining by 42.5% compare with a year before.

    Investments in professional, scientific, and technical activities were the highest in the Kazakh capital of Astana, amounting to KZT10.3bn, up 1.8%. Almaty city accounted for the second highest volume of investments – KZT8.9bn, a 10.1% rise than in 2021. Coming in third was Kyzylorda region with KZT6bn worth investments (up 13.2%).

    Zhetysu region reported the lowest volume of investments in professional, scientific, and technical activities – KZT158.9bn. Pavlodar and Akmola regions also saw low investments in the area.

    Own funds of enterprises made 91.2% or KZT41.5bn of the investments, a 13.7% decrease year-on-year.

    KZT1.7bn of the investments were republican budget funds, up 2.9 times, and KZT397.6mln from local budgets, up 7.8%.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
    Kazakhstan’s National Fund for Children program explained
    Kazakhstan’s internal trade stands at KZT44.3tln in 11 mths of last year
    Popular
    1 Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
    2 Tokayev meets NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
    3 Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March
    4 Japan to allow unlicensed electric scooter riding from July
    5 Weather warning in effect in Kyzylorda and Turkestan rgns