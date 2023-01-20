Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investments in science decline in Kazakhstan

20 January 2023, 16:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Investments in fixed capital in professional, scientific, and technical activities stood at KZT45.5bn, down 14.7% in monetary terms year-on-year, in January-November last year, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

The figure was KZT53.4bn in 2021, declining by 42.5% compare with a year before.

Investments in professional, scientific, and technical activities were the highest in the Kazakh capital of Astana, amounting to KZT10.3bn, up 1.8%. Almaty city accounted for the second highest volume of investments – KZT8.9bn, a 10.1% rise than in 2021. Coming in third was Kyzylorda region with KZT6bn worth investments (up 13.2%).

Zhetysu region reported the lowest volume of investments in professional, scientific, and technical activities – KZT158.9bn. Pavlodar and Akmola regions also saw low investments in the area.

Own funds of enterprises made 91.2% or KZT41.5bn of the investments, a 13.7% decrease year-on-year.

KZT1.7bn of the investments were republican budget funds, up 2.9 times, and KZT397.6mln from local budgets, up 7.8%.


