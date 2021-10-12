Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investments in manufacturing up 80% in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2021, 10:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Investments in manufacturing rose by 80.6% in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing out that the attraction of internal and external investments is an important factor of economic growth, Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev said that considerable investments in the non-primary sectors were attracted.

«In January-September this year the growth in investments in fixed capital not including mining stood at 15.1%,» said Irgaliyev at the government session.

According to him, there was a 1.3fold increase in investments in construction, an 80.6% rise in investments in manufacturing. Investments in trade rose by 37.8%, in agriculture by 36.7%, in information and communications by 14.3%, real estate operations by 18.9%, and in financial activities by 15.6%.

When it comes to the regions the most increases in investments were reported in Shymkent, Almaty cities as well as Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions.


