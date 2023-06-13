Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government sitting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov announced that the country’s economy grew by 4.5% in 2023 against last January-May, Kazinform reports.

The real sector growth made 3.6% and 4.9% in the sphere of services. The key industries also showed positive dynamics; thereat construction, trade, information and communications reported the most growth.

The Minister said the pace of capital investment growth reached 17.2%. Investments in transportation and warehousing soared by 56.1%, by 30.8% in agriculture, and by 15.7% in industry.

Turkistan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions boasted the best records.