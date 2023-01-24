Go to the main site
    Investments in health care up 35% in 2022 in Kazakhstan

    24 January 2023, 15:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Capital investments in healthcare grew in 2022 in Kazakhstan despite the drastic slowdown the previous year, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

    Investments in fixed capital in health care and social services in January-December 2022 totaled KZT273 billion, a 35% year-on-year rise in monetary terms (index of physical volume of 142.8%).

    The figure stood at KZT202.2 billion, down 33.7% than in 2020, in the given period of 2021.

    Astana city accounted for a third of the investments (KZT92.8 billion) in 2022. The highest volume of investments in health care and social services were also recorded in East Kazakhstan (KZT21.6 billion), Zhambyl region (KZT20.6 billion), Almaty city (KZT18.6 billion), Turkestan region (KZT17.5 billion), Symkent city (KZT16 billion), and Karaganda region (KZT15.5 billion).

    Investments in the sector were the lowest in Atyrau and Ulytau regions – KZT1 billion and KZT1.4 billion, respectively.

    It was reported that the average salary of an employee in health care and social services rose to KZT245 thousand in 2022 from KZT217.2 thousand in 2021. The purchasing power of salaries in the sector reduced by 0.5%.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

