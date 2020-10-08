Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Investments in environmental protection hit nearly KZT370bn in Kazakhstan

    8 October 2020, 09:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Investments worth nearly KZT370bn have been funneled in environmental protection in 10 years, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

    There has been a yearly rise of 24% in capital investment aimed at protecting the environment, reaching KZT92.5bn compared to last year’s KZT74.6bn figure.

    In total, investments worth KZT368.8bn have been funneled in environmental protection in 10 years in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Kazakh cities such as Aktobe, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau are listed as cities with very high levels of air pollution. Cities with high levels of air pollution include Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karanada, Balkash, Shymkent, Temirtau and Semey.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Environment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    Italy's GDP to rise 1.2% this year, 1% in 2024 - OECD
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region