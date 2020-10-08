Investments in environmental protection hit nearly KZT370bn in Kazakhstan

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 October 2020, 09:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Investments worth nearly KZT370bn have been funneled in environmental protection in 10 years, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

There has been a yearly rise of 24% in capital investment aimed at protecting the environment, reaching KZT92.5bn compared to last year’s KZT74.6bn figure.

In total, investments worth KZT368.8bn have been funneled in environmental protection in 10 years in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakh cities such as Aktobe, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau are listed as cities with very high levels of air pollution. Cities with high levels of air pollution include Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karanada, Balkash, Shymkent, Temirtau and Semey.


