Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Investments in communications sector decline annually - Ministry

    25 April 2023, 14:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting in Astana, Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin announced the reduction of investments in construction of broadband internet base stations, Kazinform reports.

    «As we have informed, we are working on increasing the number of base stations. The volume of investments in communication sector has declined by 28%, and it reduces annually,» said the Minister.

    According to the Ministry, in 2020, investments in the sector made 136 billion tenge, in 2021 – 109 billion tenge and in 2022 – 78 billion tenge.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Communication Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events