Investments in communications sector decline annually - Ministry

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 April 2023, 14:57
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting in Astana, Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin announced the reduction of investments in construction of broadband internet base stations, Kazinform reports.

«As we have informed, we are working on increasing the number of base stations. The volume of investments in communication sector has declined by 28%, and it reduces annually,» said the Minister.

According to the Ministry, in 2020, investments in the sector made 136 billion tenge, in 2021 – 109 billion tenge and in 2022 – 78 billion tenge.


Government of Kazakhstan   Communication    Kazakhstan  
