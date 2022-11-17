Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Investments in Almaty rise by 22.1% since Jan 2022

    17 November 2022, 10:47

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Investments in fixed capital of Almaty reached 974bln tenge in nine months of 2022. Real growth of investments in the city’s development made 22.1% (7% within the republic), Kazinform learned from the Ministry of National Economy.

    The capital-intensive sectors are real estate operations (housing construction), transportation and warehousing, where the major part of money was ploughed into (61%).

    Investments in real estate operations increased from 352bln to 456bln tenge, while in transportation and warehousing this figure rose from to 91bln to 143bln tenge .

    70% of investments in the city is provided by private investors and entrepreneurs. In nine months of 2022, their amount rose by 35% - from 500bln to 677bln tenge.

    Investments from the national budget increased to 157bln tenge (by 28), while borrowed funds increased to 140bln tenge.

    Small enterprises account for 71% of investments in the city.

    Large and medium enterprises raised theirn investments by 83% (up to 220bln tenge) and by 31% (up to 66bln tenge) respectively.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19