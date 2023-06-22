Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Investments in agriculture to reach 3.2trln tenge - Ministry

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 June 2023, 13:37
Investments in agriculture to reach 3.2trln tenge - Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a workshop organized by the Islamic Organization for Food Security in the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev has outlined the primary targets set to his Ministry, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture continues its efforts on development of the country’s agro-industrial sector. The Ministry undergoes reforms and reconstruction with the consideration of today’s challenges and complicated conditions.

In his words, the Ministry is set to boost labour productivity three times – from 3.4 million tenge to 9.3 million tenge per one worker in the sector. Another target is to triple agricultural exports - from 3.5 billion US dollars to 9.9 billion US dollars.

He said that the volume of agricultural exports would rise by 70% in total.

The Minister assured that the country would satisfy its need in all food-stuffs by not less than 90%, including five imported foods, except for sugar. The volume of investments in fixed capital will be raised fourfold to reach 3.2 trillion tenge. «To achieve this goal, we need to expand investments both in human capital and in infrastructure of economy,» he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has hosted today the workshop on Sukuk for Investments in Agriculture initiated by the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

Sukuk is a financial document commonly referred to as «sharia compliant» bond.


Kazakhstan   Islamic Organization for Food Security   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023