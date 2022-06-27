Go to the main site
    Investments in agriculture stand at over KZT700bn in Kazakhstan in 5 yrs

    27 June 2022, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 500 investment projects aimed at import substitution and development of exports of agricultural products are envisaged in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over recent years, the upward trend in the development of the agro-industrial complex of the country has been observed thanks to the realization of the State support measures. In the five years, the gross agricultural product has doubled (KZT7.4trl), and the influx of investment in fixed capital has risen three times to KZT773.2bn in agriculture.

    For further sustainable development of the sector, the National project to develop the agro-industrial complex for 2025 and the 2030 Concept for the agro-industrial complex development, which largely aim at ensuring the food security of the country, are in place.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

