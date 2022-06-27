Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Investments in agriculture stand at over KZT700bn in Kazakhstan in 5 yrs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 June 2022, 16:40
Investments in agriculture stand at over KZT700bn in Kazakhstan in 5 yrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 500 investment projects aimed at import substitution and development of exports of agricultural products are envisaged in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over recent years, the upward trend in the development of the agro-industrial complex of the country has been observed thanks to the realization of the State support measures. In the five years, the gross agricultural product has doubled (KZT7.4trl), and the influx of investment in fixed capital has risen three times to KZT773.2bn in agriculture.

For further sustainable development of the sector, the National project to develop the agro-industrial complex for 2025 and the 2030 Concept for the agro-industrial complex development, which largely aim at ensuring the food security of the country, are in place.


Investment projects    Agriculture  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty