Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Investments in agriculture rise by a third in 2022 in Kazakhstan

3 March 2023, 15:45
Investments in agriculture rise by a third in 2022 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Investments in fixed capital in the field of agriculture, forestry, and fishery stood at 29.4 billion tenge, a 33.7% increase compared to January 2022, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

Investments in the agricultural sector amounted to KZT853.5 billion tenge last year, more than 6.7% than in 2021, in Kazakhstan.

The report says North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions accounted for half of the total investments in agriculture, forestry, and fishery – KZT9.8bn and KZT5.1bn, respectively, in January this year.

Almost the total investments in agriculture fell on crop production, animal husbandry, hunting, and services in these fields.

Investments in the field of agriculture, forestry, and fishery at the expense of enterprises’ won funds stood at KZT21.8bn in January 2023. KZT4.9bn worth of investments were non-bank loans, and KZT2.7bn of investments were bank loans.


Related news
Kostanay rgn to implement 13 manufacturing projects in 2023
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News