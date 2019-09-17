Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investment residency to attract KZT32 bln, MP

Alzhanova Raushan
17 September 2019, 14:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Investment residency will attract KZT32 billion over five years, this has been stated by Daniya Yespayeva, deputy of the Majilis of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

According to her words, an investment resident is a foreign citizen or stateless person who works in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as part of the investment residency program.

Daniya Yespayeva added that over 5 years the investment residency program will attract KZT32 billion to Kazakhstan.

According to her words, our country follows the path of investment residency which will give foreign citizens the opportunity to obtain multiple-entry visas as well as tax remissions.

It should be noted that the AIFC as a non-profit organization is financed by the budget.

In conclusion she added that the Government plans to amend the tax legislation and the Constitutional Law. Thus, the money allocated from the budget for the AIFC will not be subject to VAT.


