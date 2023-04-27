Investment opportunities of Kazakhstan presented in capital of Bulgaria

SOFIA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh-Bulgarian business forum on «New investment opportunities of Kazakhstan» was held at the site of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in a hybrid format, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

More than 60 representatives of Bulgarian companies in the field of agriculture, oil industry, industry, medicine, IT, tourism, construction, trade, etc. took part in the event organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Sofia together with the BCCI and Kazakh Invest National Company JSC.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev informed the participants of the event about the political and economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, government measures to improve the business climate, as well as the work on the relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan. He stressed the desire of the Embassy to intensify trade, economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

Representative of Kazakh Invest in Europe Saken Olzhabayev spoke in detail about the ongoing work to improve the investment environment in Kazakhstan, measures of state support for foreign investors, favorable conditions created by the Government for companies ready to implement investment projects in the processing sectors of the economy.

In turn, President of the BCCI Tsvetan Simeonov noted that today's event will give impetus to further fruitful cooperation, and the forum will allow to find new points of contact, and to establish contacts between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

During the forum, Director of the Investment Department of the Astana International Financial Center Marat Birimzhan, chief expert of the Bulgarian Investment Agency «Invest Bulgaria» Julian Balchev and Chief Manager of the Investment Projects Department of the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC Sazhida Kalkamanova also made presentations.

At the end of the event, an exchange of views took place on new ways to expand cooperation between business representatives of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.