Investment income hit KZT 741 bln, National Bank
11 October 2022, 11:36

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov told the Government that the retirement assets of the Unified Pension Savings Fund at the close of September reached KZT 14.1 tn, and investment income hit KZT 742 bln since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

«The retirement assets of the Unified Pension Savings Fund made KZT 14.1 tn at the end of September growing by KZT 1 tn or 8% since the start of the year,» Pirmatov said.

He noted that the investment returns made KZT 742 bln, pension contributions equaled KZT 1 tn 238 ml 500 mln, and retirement befits stood at KZT 197.4 bln.

The benefit assets i ncome for the past 12 months made 7.5%. The accumulated yield of pension assets for the past 5 months totaled 55.8% at cumulative inflation of 53.7%.


