    Investment in leisure and art sector rises twofold in Kazakhstan

    19 February 2020, 15:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3.3bn tenge were invested in Kazakhstan’s art and leisure sphere in January 2020, against 1.5bn tenge in January 2018, Kazinform reports citing Finprom.kz.

    However, it is only 0.5% of the total volume of capital investment across the country.

    In regional breakdown, the biggest amount of the funds (almost half) fell on Nur-Sultan – 1.6bn tenge against 5.6mn tenge spent in the same period a year before. The amount of investment in Mangystau region was 527mn tenge (15.7%), 445bn tenge in Almaty region (13.3%) and 357.3bn tenge in Zhambyl region (10.7%).

    In general, in January 2020 investment in art and leisure sector was recorded in 12 out of 17 regions only. Investors remain inactive in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions and in the city of Shymkent.

    74% of capital investment in art, entertainment and leisure sector came from business, 15.7% – from borrowed funds, 10.2% – from local budgets and 0.1% – from bank borrowings.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

