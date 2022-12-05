Go to the main site
    Investment in healthcare, social services sector up by 18% in Kazakhstan

    5 December 2022, 11:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Investment in healthcare and social services sector increased in monetary terms by 18% in a year. Almost a half of investment accounts for Astana city, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learned from finprom.kz.

    The volume of fixed capital investment in healthcare and social services sector in January-October 2022 made 168.9bln tenge, which is 18.1% higher in monetary terms against the same period in 2021, but 16.1% less than in January-October 2020.

    The biggest volume of investment falls on Astana: 51.1bln tenge. Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions received 15.6bln tenge and 15.3bln tenge each.

    The least volume of investment in healthcare and social services sector was recorded in Atyrau and Ulytau regions: 447.6mln and 496.6mln tenge, respectively.

    Investment from the national budget made 35.1bln tenge, from non-banking borrowings made 21.5bln tenge, and bank credits amounted to 5.2bln tenge.

    The monthly average nominal wage in the sector was 245,200 tenge in Q3 2022, which is 18.2% less than average country indicator – 299,800 tenge. The purchasing power of the salaries in healthcare and social services decreased by 6.4%, while he indicator rose by 5.8% countrywide.

    The highest salaries in the sector are paid in Astana – 313,700 tenge, while the lowest salaries are reported in Shymkent – 212,700 tenge.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Social support Statistics Kazakhstan Healthcare
