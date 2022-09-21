Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investment attraction in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry discussed in Jordan
21 September 2022, 17:48

Investment attraction in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry discussed in Jordan

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - As part of the work carried out by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Jordan to attract investments, Ambassador Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with the heads of several leading Jordanian pharmaceutical companies, during which the investment climate and the potential of the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan were presented, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

There was also a visit to one of the leading Jordanian enterprises «Al-Taqaddom Pharmaceutical Industries» (TQ PHARMA), which produces a wide range of modern medical products for local and foreign markets.

During a visit to the headquarters and production facilities of «TQ PHARMA», the practical aspects of investing in the pharmaceutical complex of Kazakhstan, in particular, state support measures, the possibility of concluding an off-take contract, registration and certification of medicines were discussed.

General Director of «TQ PHARMA» Faruk Murad noting his interest in the capacious and rapidly growing pharmaceutical market of Kazakhstan, expressed his readiness to explore the possibility of launching an investment project of medicines production in Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz

News

