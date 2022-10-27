Go to the main site
    Investment agr’t on green hydrogen production and distribution centre signed

    27 October 2022, 13:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit of Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, to Kazakhstan the sides signed an investment agreement on the project aimed at building a renewable energy sources and green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region, the official telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    As earlier reported, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit yesterday. Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Charles Michel held talks. The sides debated energy and food security issues, green economy development, transport and logistics. Besides, the parties got acquainted in Akorda with the project aimed at building a green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01




    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

