Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President

    15 June 2022, 17:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the investigations of the January events in Almaty during an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Tokayev, there was a coup attempt, a move to displace the Head of State in Almaty city. An act well-orchestrated by experienced professionals who led people to the administrative buildings. During these events over 3 thousand units of weaponry were stolen, more than half of which are yet to be found. The investigations of the events pose difficult challenges.

    «The thing is that the organizers and coordinators of those events acted professionally and covered crucial tracks which could lead to great revealings,» said Tokayev in the interview.

    The interdepartmental special group is working steadfastly to reveal all the details of the coup attempt.

    The Kazakh President went on to say that the assault on Almaty city was cruel in nature as locals became victims of brutal violence. Doctors and ordinary citizens were affected. There were many looters coming from large markets and bazaars. Almaty's administration building and the presidential residence were burnt down. There is no need for making the Almaty events look easy.

    According to him, the scale of the tragedy is serious and it will be very difficult to figure everything out in a short period.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region