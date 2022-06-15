Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2022, 17:26
Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the investigations of the January events in Almaty during an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tokayev, there was a coup attempt, a move to displace the Head of State in Almaty city. An act well-orchestrated by experienced professionals who led people to the administrative buildings. During these events over 3 thousand units of weaponry were stolen, more than half of which are yet to be found. The investigations of the events pose difficult challenges.

«The thing is that the organizers and coordinators of those events acted professionally and covered crucial tracks which could lead to great revealings,» said Tokayev in the interview.

The interdepartmental special group is working steadfastly to reveal all the details of the coup attempt.

The Kazakh President went on to say that the assault on Almaty city was cruel in nature as locals became victims of brutal violence. Doctors and ordinary citizens were affected. There were many looters coming from large markets and bazaars. Almaty's administration building and the presidential residence were burnt down. There is no need for making the Almaty events look easy.

According to him, the scale of the tragedy is serious and it will be very difficult to figure everything out in a short period.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%