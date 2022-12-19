Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Investigation into mass death of swans on Lake Karakol underway

19 December 2022, 16:13
AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Corps of dead swans were found on the shore of Lake Karakol in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev was the first who took to Instagram to share the distressing video of the swan bodies floating in the waters of the lake.

«This scene is distressing. Hundreds of corps of the dead swans have littered the shore of Lake Karakol,» he wrote under the video, calling for action.

No other dead birds were discovered on the shore in the area.

Head of the Mangistau forestry and wildlife inspection Gabbas Dosatov said they are aware of the issue and its specialists are investigating the cause at the scene.

Screen from video


