    Intl exhibition "Art without Borders" held in Nur-Sultan

    28 October 2019, 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An international exhibition «Art without Borders», organized by «Kyrgyzstan - Astana» Public Union, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in conjunction with the Eurasian Creative Guild (London) is opened in the House of Friendship in Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, KABAR reports.

    The creative works of artists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, some of which were made in the framework of the international plein air on the Issyk-Kul coast in 2019 are presented at the exhibition.

    Together with their works, visitors to the exhibition were able to appreciate the paintings of artists - members of the Eurasian Creative Guild of London. In general, an organic exposition of interesting compositions and landscapes reflecting the beauty of the native land is presented. The artists' works are presented in oil, acrylic and watercolor painting techniques.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Culture Nur-Sultan
