Intl centre for economic coop to be opened on Kazakh-Uzbek border

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2019, 21:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An international centre of economic cooperation called ‘Central Asia’ will be established on the Kazakh-Uzbek border, according to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Vice Minister noted, Uzbekistan is Kazakhstan’s major strategic partner in Central Asia. Kazakhstan may export up to 70 items of goods to the amount of 210mn U.S. dollars to Uzbekistan.

In his words, the negotiations on establishment of ‘Central Asia’ International Centre of Economic Cooperation are underway. «We have already had several rounds of talks. The international center is called to introduce a new format of wholesale and retail trade on the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, to develop international tourism, improve logistics services and establish cross-border business cooperation,» the Vice Minister said at a press conference in Nur-Sultan.

«As many as 10,000 jobs will be created at the stage of implementation, and more than 40,000 jobs will be created at the stage of operation,» he added.

