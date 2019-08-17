Intl Bus Terminal unveiled in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Turkestan region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev participated in the inauguration ceremony of Turkestan International Bus Terminal, Kazinform reports citing the regional administration.

The neworiental style bus terminal covers the area of 2.4 hectares and can receive anddispatch up to 600 buses per day.

The constructionof the facility began in April 2019 by LLP YugStroyconstructsiya.

The busterminal can serve up to 10,000 passengers per day.

There are waiting rooms, booking office windows,a mother-and-child room, a parking lot and technical maintenance premises inthe territory of the new bus station.