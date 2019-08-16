Go to the main site
    Intl Army Games participants laid flowers to Sagadat Nurmaganbetov’s Monument

    16 August 2019, 13:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Military servicemen participating in the V International Army Games 2019 laid today flowers to the Monument of Sagadat Nurmaganbetov, Hero of the Soviet Union, Halyk Kaharmany, First Minister of Defense of independent Kazakhstan, General of the Army, Kazinform reports.

    DeputyChief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces Mukhamedzhan Talassovattended the ceremony, the press service of the Ministry of Defense informed.

    Recall thatthe V Army Games ended at the 40th military base in Otar on Thursday. From August 7 to 15, Kazakhstan hosted threecompetitions of the Games: Masters of Artillery Fire, Falcon Hunting andConfident Reception.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army
