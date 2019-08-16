Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Intl Army Games participants laid flowers to Sagadat Nurmaganbetov’s Monument

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 August 2019, 13:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Military servicemen participating in the V International Army Games 2019 laid today flowers to the Monument of Sagadat Nurmaganbetov, Hero of the Soviet Union, Halyk Kaharmany, First Minister of Defense of independent Kazakhstan, General of the Army, Kazinform reports.

photo

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces Mukhamedzhan Talassov attended the ceremony, the press service of the Ministry of Defense informed.

photo

Recall that the V Army Games ended at the 40th military base in Otar on Thursday. From August 7 to 15, Kazakhstan hosted three competitions of the Games: Masters of Artillery Fire, Falcon Hunting and Confident Reception.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Army  
News
