    • Intl Army Games 2022: Kazakhstan to host Tactical Shooter competition

    1 August 2022 10:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In August 2022, Kazakhstan will host Tactical Shooter competition of the International Army Games 2022, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    According to Abai Abdullayev, Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Kazakh Armed Forces, the Tactical Shooter competition will be held on the Spassk military range located in Karaganda region. Last year it was held in Russia, where the Kazakh team was honored with the 3rd place.

    In his words, the participants will compete in 4 stages. The first stage is the individual training of shooters. The second stage will be devoted to checking the cohesion of a military duo. At the third stage, the group participates in the competition in full force. And the fourth stage of the competition is called «Duel».

    12 countries will participate in the Tactical Shooter competition this year. Among them are Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, Mali, Nicaragua, the SAR and more.

    The International Army Games will be held from August 13 to 27 in the territory of 12 countries.

    Photo: www.gov.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

