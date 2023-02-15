Interparliamentary cooperation in focus of Kazakhstan-Portugal relations

LISBON. KAZINFORM On the second day of his visit to Lisbon, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Augusto Santos Silva, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, and also held a roundtable with members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group «Portugal-Kazakhstan», Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed in detail with the head of the legislature. Tileuberdi briefed his interlocutor on the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a «Just and Fair Kazakhstan», as well as the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Speaker of the Portuguese Parliament welcomed plans to modernize the country and expressed great interest in cooperation with Kazakh colleagues. «There is a huge potential between our countries, we should actively expand the political dialogue and develop trade and economic relations. Parliamentarians of the two countries could contribute to deepening our cooperation in many areas,» said the Portuguese politician.

During a friendly conversation with members of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, the parties touched on issues of interaction with Kazakh parliamentarians. This group was established in November 2022 and is already actively studying the prospects and ways to strengthen Kazakh-Portuguese relations.

Assembly deputies representing various parliamentary factions noted that the current model of formation of the lower chamber and local representative bodies in Kazakhstan allows for comprehensive protection of the interests of voters and provides a broad palette of political views. As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to intensify inter-parliamentary interaction through the exchange of delegations.

On the same day, the head of Kazakhstan's foreign ministry gave an interview to Pwithtugal's largest news agency Diario de Noticias about bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Portugal, the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, and, our country's position on topical issues on the international agenda.





Photo: press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs