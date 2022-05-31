Internews Central Asia to hold conf «Media literacy in action: experts, government, society»

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 9-10 June 2022, Internews Central Asia will organise an International Research and Training Conference - Media Literacy in Action: Experts, Government, Society.

UNESCO will present new curricula on media and information literacy vision strategies and resources, to promote the right to information, promote intercultural dialogue and harmony, combat misinformation and hate speech.

Central Asian states have accumulated interesting experiences in promoting media and information literacy, created learning and game resources, and developed informal approaches to developing critical thinking and the resilience of the whole society to misinformation, the UNESCO Almaty Office’s official website reads.

However, this work is being done by non-governmental civil society organisations. There are still no national strategies for the development of media and information literacy covering all stakeholders, and foreign experience in promoting MIL is practically insufficiently studied.

The conference aims to create a theoretical basis for the development of national strategies for the promotion of MIL in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Staff from UNESCO Almaty Office and UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, international experts from Finland and USA, ministry officials from 3 countries will participate in the conference, as well as teachers, scientists, media trainers, journalists, cultural workers, civil activists promoting MIL.