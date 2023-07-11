Internet connection stability far from great in Astana – Head of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Stability of the Internet connection and cellular service are far from great in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting on the development of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his remarks at the meeting, the Head of State stressed that access to the Internet is becoming one of the fundamental human needs in the conditions of modern digital civilization and knowledge-driven economy.

Astana, according to President Tokayev, is often portrayed as a smart city and an IT regional hub which implies high quality of basic digital infrastructure. However, in reality stability of the Internet connection and cellular service are far from great in the Kazakh capital, he said.

That, in turn, results in discontent of the Astana residents, affects the city’s economy and creates negative impression among guests of the capital.