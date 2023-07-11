Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Internet connection stability far from great in Astana – Head of State

    11 July 2023, 15:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Stability of the Internet connection and cellular service are far from great in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting on the development of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In his remarks at the meeting, the Head of State stressed that access to the Internet is becoming one of the fundamental human needs in the conditions of modern digital civilization and knowledge-driven economy.

    Astana, according to President Tokayev, is often portrayed as a smart city and an IT regional hub which implies high quality of basic digital infrastructure. However, in reality stability of the Internet connection and cellular service are far from great in the Kazakh capital, he said.

    That, in turn, results in discontent of the Astana residents, affects the city’s economy and creates negative impression among guests of the capital.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President of Kazakhstan congratulates people of Egypt on Revolution Day
    President Tokayev receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov
    President Tokayev concludes his visit to Saudi Arabia
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26