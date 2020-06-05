Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    International university of tourism and sport to appear in Turkestan

    5 June 2020, 18:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An international university of tourism and sports is set to open doors in Turkestan city, Aktoty Raimkulova, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed Friday, Kazinform reports.

    «In order to nurture highly skilled specialists for the tourism industry the international university of tourism and sport will be opened in one of the most ancient cities in Central Asia, Turkestan,» Minister Raimkulova said at the reporting meeting at the Central Communications Service.

    In her words, the university is slated to become one of the top-ranking HEIs in tourism sphere in Central Asia. It will offer training to specialists in the sphere of tourism, sport, restoration works, etc.

    During the meeting, the minister also touched upon the reopening of tourist destinations across Kazakhstan. She said tourist facilities countrywide should be opened gradually, step-by-step following all necessary regulations.

    The meeting mainly focused on the measures to further develop tourism in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Sport Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstani volleyball player: How to stay the best setter for 15 years
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan